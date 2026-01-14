Watch: Nick Shirley Exposes Fraud in Somali-Run, Taxpayer-Funded Taxi Companies

Nick Shirley’s latest video shows him visiting several addresses in Minneapolis that supposedly provide taxpayer-funded taxi services for poor and unhealthy people.

The ethnic Somalis that he meets at the sites respond by yelling at him, but do not try to offer any evidence that their taxpayer-funded groups are providing any services to Americans.

Shirley’s exposures have compelled local pro-Democrat journalists to acknowledge and describe the fraud that they have long overlooked. That silence was likely forced by career-threatening pressure from the Democratic politicians and activists who gain from the Somali-managed fraud.

The latest video focuses on the Somali-run companies that are paid to taxi poor or unhealthy people to and from government services, hospitals, retail stores, and their homes.

“These transportation companies are what hold all the [aid and welfare] fraud together,” Shirley says in the video, adding:

You have the daycare centers working with the transportation companies, the adult daycare centers working with the transportation companies, the healthcare companies working with the transportation companies …. [to] make it look like [services are being provided] here inside of Minnesota.

“We’re shining the light on the fraud, and they have no defense,” said Shirley’s colleague, David Hoch.

Shirley’s videos are prompting Americans to explain what they know of the Somali-run fraud.

In a recent TikTok video, a former drug addict said he was able to buy drugs because Somali drivers paid him for signing the fake taxi receipts needed to get government payouts to the drivers.

The dominant newspaper in the state is suddenly admitting the fraud that Shirley and Hoch have spotlighted.

“A transportation service that pays for people’s rides to medical appointments is among the Medicaid-funded programs facing new scrutiny for its vulnerability to fraud,” the pro-Democrat Minnesota Star Tribune acknowledged as Shirley’s video was being posted. It continued:

People working in nonemergency medical transportation “have been ringing the fraud bell for quite some time,” said Scott Isaacson, president of the Minnesota R-80 Transportation Coalition, which represents many providers. He shared a list with the Minnesota Star Tribune of the 10 most prevalent forms of fraud in the program that he and others in the field are aware of. … The program, along with many other Medicaid-funded services, have seen expenditures climb in recent years. Minnesota Department of Human Services’ data shows nonemergency medical transportation providers billed around $80 million in 2018. By 2024, that climbed to more than $115 million before dipping last year to roughly $88 million.

The abuse has been underway for years, and is intertwined with fraud in government-funded translation services, the establishment newspaper admitted:

But concerns about lack of oversight in the medical transportation program date back even further. More than 15 years ago a report by Minnesota’s Office of the Legislative Auditor highlighted various issues with how the state was running nonemergency medical transportation. It included a warning that the Department of Human Services ”provides little statewide oversight of the program.” … [One provider] allowed people to be transported up to 60 miles for specialty care without preauthorization. According to prosecutors, interpreters recruited people around Faribault and arranged appointments with providers — such as a acupuncturist, dentist or mental health counselor — who were nearly 60 miles away in the metro who did not speak the same language as the clients. Meanwhile, there were providers closer to the clients’ homes, some of whom did speak their language.

But the newspaper also poured cold water on the companies visited by Shirley and Hoch, saying: “The transportation providers Shirley highlights in his video are not listed as having received reimbursements from the state in Medicaid claims data provided by the Department of Human Services.”

Trump’s deputies suggest they are preparing a massive fraud, kickback, and racketeering case against the leaders of the Democratic political machine in Minnesota.

“My personal motto, and the Treasury motto, is move deliberately and fix things,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told conservative activist Christopher Rufo on a podcast on January 12, adding:

You’re not going to see headlines tomorrow. You’re not going to see them next week, but in a month, [or a] quarter, once we get people in the bear trap, they’re not getting out because we will have conclusive evidence to present. I think that they will have to make plea deals … to turn in higher-ups to help us map out how this happened.

“We’re going to take this Minnesota [strategy] map to the other 49 states,” he added.