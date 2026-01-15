Tim Walz Urges Minnesotans to ‘Resist’ Federal ‘Occupation’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is pouring “fuel on the fire” in Minnesota by calling on “radical leftists to RESIST and HARASS federal law enforcement,” a social media site for House Republicans declared.

“He also called federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota an ‘occupation’… Democrats have repeatedly chosen to side with criminal illegal aliens over Americans,” said a Thursday tweet from Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain’s Republican Conference group.

The tweet was posted after Walz used a provocative speech on Wednesday to call on his supporters to defend the Democrats’ corrupt political machine in Minneapolis from the federal investigation:

What’s happening in Minnesota right now defies belief. News reports simply don’t do justice to the level of chaos and disruption and trauma the federal government is raining down upon our communities. Two to 3000 armed agents of the federal government have been deployed to Minnesota. Armed, masked, undertrained ICE agents are going door to door, ordering people to point out where their neighbors of color live.

“We’re an island of decency and a country being driven towards cruelty,” said Walz.

The anti-federal law enforcement speech is getting slammed by Republican-aligned speakers.

“Walz cannot be more explicit — this buffoon believes he is seceding from the Union,” said a Friday tweet from TV commentator Scott Jennings. “We are well into Insurrection Act territory,” he added.

In his speech, Walz used insurrection-like language as he urged locals to resist federal law enforcement officers who are arresting illegal migrants and investigating the local taxpayer fraud tied to the Democratic state machine.

Let’s be very, very clear, this long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. Instead, it’s a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government. Last week, that campaign claimed the life of Renee Nicole Good … But as bad as it’s been, Donald Trump intends for it to get worse. This week, he went online to promise that, quote, ‘The day of retribution and reckoning is coming.’ That’s a direct threat against the people of this state who dared to vote against him three times, and who continue to stand up for freedom with courage and empathy and profound grace. All across Minnesota, people are stepping up to help their neighbors who are being unjustly and unlawfully targeted.

Federal officials say the illegal migration and the taxpayer fraud are tied to Walz and his Democratic Party machine.

“It really looks like there is a political patronage system that’s running the state,” Jim O’Neill, deputy secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), told Alpha News’ Liz Collin on January 14, adding:

[It] has components, including some officials who look the other way, some who are very, very aware of what’s going on, and communities that are receiving all these grants and [then] voting for the people that are turning a blind eye [to the fraud]. It seems to be a whole system that has all these different components, that is enduring, and is able to keep power and control the state.

Walz continued in his address:

Folks, I know it’s scary, and I know it’s absurd that we all have to be defending law and order, justice, and humanity while also caring for our families and trying to do our jobs. So tonight, let me say once again to Donald Trump and Christine Noem: End this occupation, you’ve done enough. … Donald Trump wants this chaos. He wants confusion, and yes, he wants more violence on our streets. We cannot give him what he wants. We can, we must, protest loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. All across Minnesota, people are learning about opportunities, not just to resist, but to help people who are in danger. Thousands and thousands of our fellow Minnesotans are going to be relying on mutual aid in the days and weeks to come, and they need our support. … Accountability is coming at the voting booth and in court. We will reclaim our communities from Donald Trump. We will re-establish a sense of safety for our neighbors, and we will bring an end to this moment of chaos, confusion, and trauma. We will find a way to move forward, and we’ll do it together, and we’ll not be alone.

Walz went on: