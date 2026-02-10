Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson has dropped out of the race following the fatal stabbing of his 22-year-old daughter, Hallie Marie Tobler.

Tobler was discovered in her locked apartment on Saturday by St. Cloud Police officers who were responding to a medical emergency at the residence, Just the News reported.

Police said her husband, 23-year-old Dylan Michale Tobler, was found alive at the apartment with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds, according to the report. Police are treating him as the suspect in his wife’s homicide. He is in police custody and in stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital and will be transported to jail upon recovery.

The Minnesota Republican Party released a statement on Monday offering condolences to Johnson’s family.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family,” the statement reads. “The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy.”

“Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for Governor of Minnesota,” the party announced. “We ask all Minnesotans to join us in lifting up the Johnson family during this incredibly painful time.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who is running for the governor’s seat, also expressed her condolences in a post on X.

“My condolences to Jeff Johnson and his entire family for the loss of their daughter on Saturday night. [My husband] and I are praying for all those who loved her during this unimaginably difficult time,” she said.

Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins, who was running against Johnson in the Republican primary, said she is “heartbroken for Jeff & his family over this horrifying tragedy.”

“I can’t imagine their grief. Please join Brent & me in praying for Jeff & his family. May God be their refuge & strength in the days ahead,” she said.