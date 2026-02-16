A mural of the Ukrainian refugee who was brutally murdered on a North Carolina train in August 2025 has appeared on a building in Las Vegas.

The mural depicts Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death while she was riding a train in Charlotte, 8 News Now reported Sunday.

Billionaire Elon Musk and businessmen Eoghan McCabe are reportedly behind the mural initiative, which has seen others go up in several cities. McCabe has said it is an effort to shed more light on crime happening in leftist cities.

The Las Vegas mural shows the young woman’s face with golden light around her head, per Las Vegas Locally:

“The ‘Remember Iryna’ campaign is meant to highlight crime in ‘liberal cities’ with ‘soft-on-crime policies.’ It has sparked significant controversy, with some viewing it as memorial art honoring a victim while others criticize it as political propaganda,” Locally reported.

When surveillance footage of the 23-year-old Zarutska’s killing spread across the internet, it shocked the world. The suspect in the case was identified as Decarlos Brown Jr., who has a long criminal history. He was charged with first degree murder in her death, per Breitbart News.

The suspect was seated behind the young woman on the train before the stabbing happened:

To honor her memory, scientists named a butterfly species after Zarutska:

Following the horrific stabbing, U.S Attorney General Pam Bondi blamed leftist policies. She wrote in a social media post:

Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people. I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder. We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable crime, and he will never again see the light of day as a free man.

Graffiti artist Gear Duran, who painted the Las Vegas mural, told 8 News Now, “I’m just basically honored and humbled to be able to be chosen to create this thing right here. It’s handcrafted with love and care and respect.”