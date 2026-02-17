A California mother last Wednesday pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal after she left her baby in a hot car while she got lip filler.

Maya Hernandez pleaded no contest after prosecutors accused her of leaving her one-year-old son, Amillio Gutierrez, and her other son, who is two years old, in a hot car while she went to get lip filler injections in Bakersfield, California, in June 2025.

Amilio was found unresponsive when Hernandez returned and later died after his body temperature reached 107 degrees, according to a report. His older brother survived the ordeal.

Last December, Hernandez was tried for murder; however, the trial ended in a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge.

Instead of conducting another trial, the Kern County district attorney opted to negotiate a plea deal.

Hernandez will be sentenced in March to 15 years in prison after her plea.

“[Amillio] was loved by so many, and we are all heartbroken that we will never see his beautiful smile again,” Amilio’s aunt wrote in a GoFundMe fundraising page after his death.

“His brother will no longer have car rides or be able to see his little precious baby brother again.”