Authorities have arrested a U.S. government contractor accused of stealing over $46 million in cryptocurrency from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the French Gendarmerie joined forces to take the suspect, identified as John Daghita, into custody on the island of Saint Martin, the New York Post reported Thursday.

FBI Director Kash Patel made the announcement in a social media post that included photos of the suspect, stacks of cash, and other items:

“Thanks to the International Cooperation Team Serious Crime Unit of the French Gendarmerie National in Saint Martin, and the Groupe d’intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale of Guadeloupe for the outstanding coordination. FBI will continue working 24/7 with our international partners to track down, apprehend, and bring to justice those who attempt to defraud American taxpayers — no matter where they try to hide,” Patel stated.

The Post article said Daghita was working for a technology firm his father headed up in Virginia known as Command Services & Support.

The firm “held contracts with the Marshals Service for managing seized digital assets” and the suspect reportedly accessed the money due to his father’s role at the company.

Fidelity defined crypto as a digital currency that does not have a physical form:

The “crypto” in cryptocurrency refers to the software codes that protect, or encrypt, cryptocurrency networks, allowing them to offer secure transactions and maintain decentralization. Normally, a country’s central bank is tasked with regulating its currency to ensure its value, and financial institutions, like banks and credit card companies, help in preventing fraud. Cryptocurrencies use encryption and blockchain technology to perform similar functions.

In 2025, the U.S. Secret Service returned an elderly woman’s stolen $950,000 in life savings after tracing a large chunk of the money to a cryptocurrency account linked to an international scam ring, per Breitbart News.

The outlet also reported that “Kraken, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, on Wednesday was granted a Federal Reserve master account, which would enable faster and more efficient money transfers, as well as signal the greater integration between the cryptocurrency and banking industries.”

