A man is accused of carjacking a Washington State Trooper Christmas Day on Interstate 5 in Seattle.

Reports of someone running back and forth on the roadway prompted Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers to try to find him, and a lieutenant eventually spotted the man, Fox News reported on Friday.

That was when the suspect allegedly carjacked her, and video footage shows the incident. The clip caught the moment the suspect approaches the trooper’s unmarked vehicle as other cars pass by them.

He appears to gesture towards her, then opens the driver’s side door. As the lieutenant gets out of the vehicle, the man appears to grab her and toss her on the ground, then get behind the wheel and drive away:

Law enforcement officers pursued the vehicle and eventually struck it to stop it in the Lynnwood area.

A photo shows the damaged patrol vehicle:

The suspect is accused of resisting arrest; therefore, officers tasered him and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Alexander Eugene Smith, is reportedly being held in jail on charges including robbery, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault, and driving under the influence, per KOMO.

The outlet cited an arrest report in which the suspect was said to have told officers he smoked meth just before the alleged carjacking:

Smith was immediately arrested and refused to identify himself. Officers found his driver’s license during a search after his arrest. “A trooper searched him on scene and found two glass pipes with dark looking tar burned residue,” the arrest report states. “Later, Smith stated smoking meth earlier.”

Officials scheduled a bond hearing for Saturday after the man refused to appear in court on Friday.

More video footage shows a close-up view of the suspect as he walked near the patrol vehicle, per King 5:

“WSP said incidents like this often involve people in distress and emphasized that troopers’ priority is public safety,” the Fox report stated, adding the trooper sustained minor injuries during the incident.