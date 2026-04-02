7-Month-Old Baby Shot and Killed in Gun-Controlled NYC

A seven-month-old baby girl was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn while being pushed in a stroller by her parents.

The New York Post reported that the baby, whose first name was Kaori, was sitting inside a double stroller with her brother when the mother said “something went off.” The “something” heard by the mother ended up being gunshots, the bullet from one of which struck Kaori.

The brother jumped at the sound and the father scooped him up, unharmed.

The father said, “I was hugging him, and then when I looked to my left, my daughter was just there, lying there. She was shot in the head. She was just bleeding. It was just too much.”

NBC News noted that the NYPD launched a manhunt and is asking for the public’s help in locating those involved. CBS News pointed out that “one person of interest is in custody.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch believes the incident was gang related.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.