The wedding between a billionaire and an OnlyFans model, who is accused of using dating apps to target older men for their money and stealing from people in Los Angeles County, may be in jeopardy, according to a report.

The groom, billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, is set to tie the knot with Adva Lavie in Jerusalem on June 18, but it remains to be seen if the ceremony will take place, the New York Post reported Monday.

“Adva Lavie stood in front of Judge Diego Edber as he explained the rules of her electronic monitoring, including not being able to leave California without permission and stripping away her passport,” the outlet said, noting Lavie pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Lavie allegedly used the dating apps to meet people and cultivate relationships before burglarizing or stealing from older men and younger women in wealthy areas of Los Angeles County, KTLA reported March 24.

The woman, who has said she is the first top Israeli OnlyFans model, has also appeared in Playboy and Penthouse.

Former prosecutor RJ Dreiling told ABC 7 the circumstances might be similar to those in an elder abuse case:

“The alleged honey trapper is charged with six felonies, including two counts of grand theft, two counts of burglary and two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information,” the Post article read, noting her trial is scheduled to begin on May 18.

In a social media post March 24, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Lavie was being held on charges of burglary.

“Her ability to deceptively influence others, whether in person or online, has now come to an end. Our office is committed to holding accountable anyone who uses deception and manipulation to prey on others,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman said:

Meanwhile, the Post article noted that Cloobeck has given over $1 million to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D) campaign for California governor.