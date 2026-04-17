Mom, Boyfriend Face Charges After Baby Overdoses on Meth in North Carolina

A woman and her boyfriend are facing charges in Union County, North Carolina after her baby overdosed on methamphetamine.

Investigators said the mother, Bailey Smith, and her boyfriend, James Kisiah, exposed the 15-month-old child to the drug, WXII12 reported.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on Wednesday morning involving the baby. The child was ultimately transported to a hospital for evaluation and hospital staff concluded that she had meth in her system, which caused medical issues, the report details.

Deputies arrested Smith, who is facing charges for negligent child abuse and inflicting serious physical injury, according to the report.

Law enforcement captured Kisiah in Lancaster County, South Carolina. He was awaiting extradition to North Carolina as of Thursday, per the report.