VIDEO — Report: Democrat-Run California Offers Breast Implants to Homeless Transgender Illegals

Illegal aliens in California’s homeless shelters are reportedly getting transgender surgeries, and taxpayers are footing the bill.

A whistleblower recently alerted the City Journal’s Christopher Rufo and Jonathan Choe about the illegals in San Francisco shelters, and when the tip was followed up, it was discovered the shelters were housing not just illegals, but “transgender” illegals, the outlet reported Wednesday.

The pair went to St. Vincent De Paul’s MSC-South facility, noting in the article it signed a $66 million service contract with the city in 2024. A worker confirmed illegals were housed there, and they spoke with two male residents from Honduras who identify as transgender, one of whom was named Lyca.

Lyca confirmed his illegal status and claimed he received cross-sex hormone therapy under the state’s medical program.

At another shelter, they spoke to a man who also identified as a transgender woman named Jacqueline. He claimed he was a lawful resident of the U.S.:

Wearing rouge on his cheeks and a low-cut red shirt, Jacqueline flaunted his large chest. He said that he had gotten transgender hormone treatments, and confirmed that he had received breast implants from the state Medi-Cal program. Though Jacqueline claimed to be a legal resident, he suggested that the state also provides implants to illegal immigrants. “Even though you’re undocumented,” he said, “you can get them.”

When asked if he had undergone “bottom surgery,” Jacqueline said he was waiting for it.

The Journal article noted, “San Francisco has multiple clinics that offer bottom surgery, which the state reportedly provides to Medi-Cal recipients under the theory that it can be a ‘medical necessity’ for those whose gender identity does ‘not match their gender assigned at birth.'”

In November, Democrat-controlled California planned to continue spending billions of dollars on illegals’ healthcare while ignoring police officers’ needs, Breitbart News reported at the time. Gov. Gavin Newsom in February announced his state was reportedly allocating $35 million in taxpayer money to help illegals as President Donald Trump worked to deport them on a massive scale.

The Breitbart News report added:

Notably, President Donald Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included not only securing the Electoral College, but winning the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well — all after campaigning heavily on a crackdown of illegal immigration. As the president follows through with mass deportations, Democrats continue to push back against the mandate handed to Trump by the American people.

Fox News reported California spends about $9 billion in taxpayer money on healthcare for illegals that includes transgender “care,” citing the California Department of Health Care Services.

The outlet noted that “State Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation, known as Senate Bill 1422, which would ensure all illegal immigrants in the state receive coverage under the state’s Medicaid program known as Medi-Cal.”