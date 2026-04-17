Jimmy Kimmel Calls on Left-Wing Audience to ‘Fight’ ICE Agents with Dildos

ABC late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel is urging supporters of criminal illegal aliens to “fight” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers with rubber sex toys.

Kimmel made his suggestion in a monologue for his supposed comedy show Jimmy Kimmel Live this Wednesday.

“You know, with all this madness happening, it’s easy to forget that ICE is still out there rounding people up and sending them who the hell knows where,” he said in a clip highlighted by Newsbusters.

“But there are also still Americans out there fighting the good fight. You know, in February, the protesters in Minneapolis held an event called Operation Dildo Blitz. They brought a battalion of rubber sex toys. Sometimes you have to fight dildos with dildos, and I guess this idea is catching on, because there have been dildo blitzes,” he added.

“This is Los Angeles. There’s a dildo blitz. That one is another one here in L.A. In Portland, Oregon, there were just dildos all over the place. Where they get these dildos, I don’t know. Maybe from the Rudy Giuliani collection, but it’s a nice and harmless way to let ICE know what you think of them,” he claimed.

“Harmless” is not really the word, though. It isn’t likely that someone getting hit by one thrown at them by an Antifa type will find the solid rubber device a mere trifle. They are heavy enough and solid enough to break car windows if thrown at them. And they can cause injury if one is struck in the face or head with them.

Naturally, if all these dangerous, anti-ICE protesters did was put them on a car hood and hoot and holler, it would be mostly “harmless.” But that isn’t what they are doing. Along with throwing them at ICE officers, they are also continuing on with their other dangerous activities of rushing law enforcement, damaging and blockading vehicles, and physically harassing officers who are performing their legal law enforcement duties.

Last week, for instance, six protesters were arrested in L.A. after throwing the sex toys at officers. And in another bizarre case, dildo wielding protesters in Minneapolis mistakenly injured one of their own members by pelting him with the rubber devices.

At the same time as this sex toy talk, Kimmel has kept tight-lipped about the sexual transgressions of former Rep. Eric Swalwell, who launched his campaign for California governor on Kimmel Live just months before resigning in disgrace as multiple women accused him of unwanted sexual advances and even rape.

Also this week, Kimmel appeared on a podcast hosted by former First Lady Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, where he accused MAGA voters of being bad Christians. “The cardinal rule of MAGA is to never admit when you are wrong,” he fumed. “It’s the opposite of Christianity. I mean, it’s the basis of the whole faith you know, is asking for forgiveness. And that seems to be cast aside.”

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