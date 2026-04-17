An illegal alien is accused of killing 37-year-old Giovany Negron Talavera, a father, and leaving a mother of three children in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Edwin Rapalo-Lorenzo, a 27-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested by the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office and charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

According to police, on April 11, Rapalo-Lorenzo was driving when he crossed into another lane and crashed head-on into a motorcycle with two passengers.

The driver of the motorcycle, Giovany Negron Talavera, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second passenger, a woman named Ana, with whom Talavera worked, was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe for Talavera’s funeral expenses as well as helping Ana’s family pay her medical bills. They describe Talavera as an “exceptional father, son, brother, and friend.”

“He was also a dedicated mechanic who worked hard every day to provide for his family. He was known for his kindness, his strong work ethic, and his willingness to always help others,” the GoFundMe reads. “His presence brought comfort, his smile brought light, and his love will forever remain in all of us.”

Meanwhile, Ana continues fighting for her life in the hospital. She has three children, including a 15-year-old.

“This tragedy has not only taken a loving father, but has also left a mother fighting for her life and children holding on to hope,” the GoFundMe reads.

Rapalo-Lorenzo fled the scene of the crash but was quickly located by police after they arrived at the accident.

“This crash took a life and left another person fighting for theirs, and the driver chose to run instead of take responsibility,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our hearts are with the victims and their family as they face this loss, and we will ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Rapalo-Lorenzo so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to federal agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.