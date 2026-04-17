NFL Reporter Crissy Froyd Fired After Celebrating Dianna Russini’s Resignation

NFL Reporter Crissy Froyd has reportedly lost her job at USA Today after she gleefully celebrated the resignation of The Athletic’s Dianna Russini after photos of Russini hugging married coach Mike Vrabel went viral last week.

Froyd has reportedly told TMZ that she was fired a few days after her spiteful post about the end of Russini’s career at The Athletic.

The NFL reporter added that she is “beyond distraught” over losing her job of ten years at the paper. She added that her firing was especially puzzling since USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour wrote a story about the end of Russini’s tenure that contained similar sentiments about Russini’s career.

“I struggle to understand the positioning here after that was published,” Froyd told TMZ, “but that apparently I, as an independent contractor, cannot make my own statements on my own social media accounts.”

Froyd also told the website that she has no feud with Russini and only posted her comments once Russini resigned from The Athletic because she “could finally say something without being the only one.”

USA Today confirmed Froyd’s firing and added that “Her recent statements do not reflect our commitment to professionalism or uphold our principles of ethical conduct.”

The entire cycle began last week when news broke of photos showing Russini and the New England Patriots head coach enjoying an intimate vacation at a luxury hotel.

The hubbub over the photos eventually drove Russini to resign from The Athletic.

That resignation prompted Froyd to lash out at Russini.

“I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” a spiteful Froyd posted to X on Tuesday.

“We “know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years,” she added. “It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.”

It seems likely that everyone involved in this story wishes they had decided to “stick to sports.”

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