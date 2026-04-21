A woman, her pregnant teenage daughter, and her 12-year-old son were found bound and horrifically murdered in their home in Wilmer, Alabama, according to authorities.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said deputies responded to the home around 2:30 a.m. and discovered the three bodies with their hands tied behind their backs in three different rooms, Fox News reported.

“The victims were identified as 46-year-old Lisa Gail Fields, who was stabbed; 17-year-old Keziah Arionna Luker, who was shot; and 12-year-old Thomas Cordelle Jr., who had his throat cut and was nearly decapitated,” according to the report.

Luker was reportedly six or seven months pregnant.

“It was a brutal scene,” Burch said. “If you’ve got a beef with an adult… there’s nothing worth killing over, but to murder two children brutally… I hope and feel comfortable we’ll have this animal or animals off the streets soon.”

Deputies also found an 18-month-old in the home who was unharmed. Burch said law enforcement does not suspect “any kind of domestic or family-type situation.”

Burch said investigators believe more than one person was involved in the brutal killings and noted that the home was “left in disarray,” suggesting they were looking for something.

“It tells me that they had a plan coming in to bring zip ties or flex cuffs with them so they had a plan,” Burch said.

The father of Luker’s baby, who works offshore, said he was worried when he could not get ahold of her and he saw her cell phone activated on Life 360. Another family member went to check on her and found all three victims deceased and tied up in separate rooms, according to the report.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office could add an additional murder charge for the death of Luker’s unborn baby once a suspect or suspects are apprehended, according to the report.

Burch said there are “positive leads” in the case.

Luker’s father told a local news outlet his daughter had just earned her GED.

“It’s a senseless murder,” he said. “She was a bubble of sunshine. A person that makes you smile; a person that’ll make you laugh whenever you’re down. She had empathy for everybody. She loved her brothers; she loved her mom; she loved all of us.”