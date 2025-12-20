DOJ Dragnet Arrests Nearly 300 Child Sex Predators, Locates 205 Children

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a nationwide crackdown on child sex predators has resulted in the arrest of 293 sexual abuse offenders and the location of 205 child victims.

Called Operation Relentless Justice, the DOJ effort was executed over a recent period of two weeks “by all 56 FBI field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) in the Department’s Criminal Division, and U.S. Attorneys’ offices around the country,” according to a DOJ statement posted Friday.

“We will not allow evil criminals who prey on children to evade justice,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in the statement. “Our federal agents have worked tirelessly alongside our state and local partners to track down these vile predators, and now our prosecutors will ensure they receive severe punishments to match their horrific crimes.”

FBI Director Kash Patel added:

Operation Relentless Justice shows no child will be forgotten and that all predators targeting the most vulnerable amongst us will be held accountable. This year, the FBI has led multiple nationwide surges across the U.S. to find and arrest hundreds of child predators. We will not stop until every child can live a life free of exploitation. We will utilize the strength of all our field offices and our federal, state, and local partners to protect communities across the nation from such horrific crimes.

Those taken into custody allegedly committed a variety of crimes, including “production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material,” the DOJ’s term for child pornography, as well as online enticement, transportation of minors, and child sex trafficking.

Those arrested included an airman and his wife out of Dallas, Texas, for allegedly producing child pornography and a police officer from Raleigh, North Carolina, who allegedly distributed abuse material and discussed with an undercover officer his interest in engaging in sex with children, the DOJ reported.

The statement also cited a Miami field office case of enticement of a minor by a Guatemalan national who was deported in 2011 and “had previous arrests for battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon,” authorities said.

Also among those arrested was a Virginia man who allegedly persuaded a 14-year-old to produce sexually abusive material. The victim attempted suicide after he allegedly told her to kill herself, authorities said.

According to the DOJ, the latest arrests follow two other successful operations. Operation Enduring Justice in August resulted in the rescue of 133 children and the arrests of 234 offenders. Operation Restore Justice in May resulted in the rescue of 115 children and the arrests of 205 child sexual abuse offenders.

