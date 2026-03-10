More than 400 criminal illegal aliens charged with or convicted of child sex crimes have been arrested in Houston, Texas, and an official stated parents can “sleep a little better” knowing those individuals are no longer a threat to their families.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Monday that ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston arrested 414 of the illegals during President Donald Trump’s first year back in office.

Officials said the number almost doubled that of predators arrested during the final year of former President Joe Biden’s (D) administration.

“As a group, the arrested criminal illegal aliens accounted for 761 child sex offenses and 525 other criminal offenses ranging from homicide to robbery,” the announcement said.

ICE then listed some of the arrestees, who came from countries such as Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, and the United Kingdom.

Breitbart News has extensively covered crimes illegal aliens have been accused or convicted of committing against children in the United States. The outlet reported in January that an illegal alien was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl with autism in the sanctuary state of California. The following month, an illegal alien fugitive was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, commonly known as child pornography.

Also in January Breitbart News reported:

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers on horseback tracked and arrested an illegal alien on a remote border ranch in Maverick County on New Year’s Day. The troopers closed in on their target just outside Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly before noon. Troopers identified the man as a previously deported illegal alien — a convicted sex offender with multiple convictions for child-related crimes.

ICE Houston arrested 1,505 illegal aliens in November, including gang members, child rapists, and foreign fugitives, the outlet reported.

Regarding the 414 illegal aliens convicted of or charged with child sex crimes who were caught, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez said:

While elected officials and media pundits across the country were zealously trying to manipulate the American public with fake news stories about ICE’s public safety mission, the brave men and women of ICE were quietly going about their business to arrest and remove more than 400 dangerous child predators from our local communities.

“Thanks to their tireless efforts, parents across Southeast Texas can sleep a little better tonight knowing that these pedophiles and child rapists are no longer a threat to their children,” he concluded.