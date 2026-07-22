WATCH: Spencer Pratt Trolls L.A. Officials over Police Chase Where Suspect Stopped to Get Gas

A brazen driver in a stolen vehicle was captured on viral video gassing up during a high-speed police chase through Los Angeles after authorities stopped the pursuit.

Former firebrand candidate Spencer Pratt resurrected a 2025 news chopper video of the chase, apparently his way of letting Angelinos know he was still around to agitate city officials despite being taken out of the running in the mayoral primary won by incumbent Karen Bass and far-left Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

He posted the video it on X Tuesday, saying:

“Wow. Wow. Communists in city hall have neutered law enforcement so badly that this car thief can stop for gas, mid-pursuit, fill up, and drive off, undisturbed. Dude could’ve dropped in the mini mart and gotten a Slurpee, too.”

“LA is full on GTA [Grand Theft Auto],” he added. “Don’t let communists run your city!”

During the chase in late August of last year, law enforcement eventually stopped the pursuit, which reportedly had reached speeds of 100 mph as the suspect wove through traffic on city streets and sometimes took to the shoulder.

Patrols in cars and the police helicopter overhead pulled off the chase while the Los Angeles ABC affiliate’s Air7 chopper kept on the case, showing the suspect stopping for gas at a Shell station at Imperial Highway and Long Beach Boulevard in the L.A. suburb of Lynwood.

“The suspect looked right into AIR7’s camera as he covered his face while pumping gas,” the station reported.

In the video, observers can see after he gassed up, he removed the hose and tossed in on the ground and took off in a hurry on local streets.

The affiliate reported that police became involved in the chase again only because City of Bell officers spotted the Q50 Infiniti sedan driving recklessly and began what was a new pursuit.

The chase originated earlier in the Wilshire district with the suspect putting on a lot of miles, reportedly driving on the 105 Freeway, 110 Freeway, 710 Freeway, and the 10 Freeway as well as on surface streets.

“The pursuit came to an end when the suspect bailed on foot under the 10 Freeway overpass at Alameda Street near the Fashion District — out of sight of the police chopper and AIR7 overhead,” the ABC affiliate reported.

The suspect was last seen jumping into another car. There have been no reports of an arrest in that case.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.