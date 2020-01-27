Stores Sell Out of Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer as Coronavirus Spreads

Brooklyn, New York–Stores are running out of personal care products consumers are buying in an attempt to ward off the Wuhan coronavirus.

At least three pharmacies visited by Breitbart News in Brooklyn, N.Y. were sold out of individual-sized hand sanitizer this weekend. A Target store located at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal was also sold out. Target’s website reported none were available for delivery in Brooklyn.

Disposable surgical face masks were also unavailable on Sunday at those stores.

Amazon said that it could deliver hand sanitizer by Wednesday. An Amazon page for ‘flu masks’ showed many of the most popular versions of surgical masks and personal anti-dust masks were unavailable.

The unavailability of these items is likely tied to heightened purchases by consumers due to fears of the Wuhan coronavirus. It is not yet clear how widespread such shortages are.

“Everyone was buying those pocket bottles because of the China flu,” an employee at one Brooklyn seller told Breitbart. The employee asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to news media.

Masks and sanitizer shortages are reportedly widespread in Asia, with some sellers significantly increasing prices in reaction to intense demand.