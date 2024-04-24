A band of migrants brawled outside of a Midtown hotel in New York City where they were seen fighting with sticks, belts, bats, and even traffic cones.

“At least a dozen asylum seekers squared off Sunday afternoon outside The Row hotel on Eighth Avenue, with one out-of-control migrant seen swinging a bat menacingly at the mob before one of the combatants is taken to the ground and pummeled by four others,” reported the New York Post.

“At least two men are seen wearing bicycle helmets as the two sides square off in the middle of the street — even as motorists stream by in the middle of the brawl,” it added.

A migrant later ran up behind another and seemed to knock the helmet off his head. Footage capturing the moment went viral on X Wednesday.

fight between Venezuelans in Manhattan Biden's children and nephews of Erick Adams and Kathy Hochul pic.twitter.com/gxAdzmNKkk — C.N.O TEAM (@CANELATRD) April 21, 2024

It remains unclear as to what started the fight.

The Row Hotel represents one of the dozens of hotels that have been converted into shelter for migrants seeking asylum in New York, a majority of whom were bussed from the U.S. Southern border.

