Barr: ‘Republicans Have to Win’ Because VP Harris Is in the ‘Batting Circle’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that Republicans had to win the November elections because Vice President Kamala Harris was in the “batting circle with Joe Biden.”

Barr said, “Well, I’ve said, yeah, the choice now is a binary choice between these two candidates, and of the two, I support President Trump. And one of the reasons is because I think many of our critical problems, including deregulation, crime, restoring law and order, restoring control over our borders, rebuilding our defense in this increasingly dangerous world, standing by our allies, I trust President Trump to do that much more so than President Biden, I think. And I also worry very much that in the batting circle with Joe Biden is Vice President Kamala Harris. I feel that under these circumstances, the Republicans have to win in November.”

On the New York criminal case, Barr said, “I think this case is a stain on the criminal justice process. This is a case clearly of going after the man, not a crime. There is no crime here. There is no crime. Hush money is not a crime. Trying to protect your reputation is not a crime. Entering into a non-disclosure agreement is not a crime, even if you’re running for office. There is no crime here. And they’re trying to manufacturing one and they’re trying to hurt, interfere with the election. That’s what this is.”

