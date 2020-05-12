Walmart to Give a Second Cash Bonus to Its U.S. Hourly Employees

Retail giant Walmart says it plans to give out a second round of cash bonuses to all of its U.S. hourly workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer said hourly associates in stores, supply chains, clubs, and drivers and offices, as well as assistant managers in stores and clubs, would qualify for the bonuses, KNWA reported.

Full-time hourly workers would receive a bonus of $300, and part-time workers would get a $150 bonus. The Arkansas-based retailer says the bonuses will add up to more than $390 million.

Employees must have started with Walmart by June 5 to qualify, and the employees will receive their bonus by June 25.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” Walmart President and CEO John Furner said in a statement.

“All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace,” the statement continued.

The company has also looked for other ways to help its workers in times of crisis. It has implemented daily temperature checks, health screens, virtual counseling, and has provided masks and gloves for its employees.

Walmart also installed sneeze-guards, installed social-distancing signage, and has limited the number of shoppers that can be in the store at one time.

This is not the first time Walmart employees are seeing a “coronabonus.” Walmart first began paying out more than $365 million back in March to its hourly associates, paying full-time employees $300 and part-time employees $150. That bonus was paid out on April 2.