Kamala Harris Touts Wall Street’s Support for Joe Biden During VP Debate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) touted Wall Street’s support for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden during the vice presidential debate Wednesday evening.

As Breitbart News reported this week, economists with Moody’s Analytics on Wall Street cheered a Biden presidency, citing their support for his globalist agenda centered on more free trade and more immigration to the United States.

At the debate, Harris touted that Wall Street support.

“Joe Biden economic plan, Moody’s, which is a reputable Wall Street firm, has said will create seven million more jobs than [President] Donald Trump’s,” Harris said.

In recent months, Wall Street and nearly all of the nation’s biggest banks have lined up support for Biden and Harris against Trump’s economic nationalist agenda.

Economists with Goldman Sachs, a huge donor to Biden and Harris, have issued a similar report where they say a “blue wave” on November 3 will help return the U.S. to an economic status quo.

Biden’s campaign has raked in nearly $280,000 from Goldman Sachs employees. Trump has taken less than $9,000 from Goldman Sachs employees this election cycle.

JPMorgan Chase employees have given three times as much campaign cash to Biden as Trump. Biden has taken nearly $380,000. At Morgan Stanley, Biden has taken more than twice as much as Trump, nearly $258,000 from the bank’s employees compared to Trump’s $96,010.

