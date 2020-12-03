A Taiwanese man excited to get his hands on a PlayStation 5 was forced to give it up recently when his wife discovered it is not an air purifier.

Buyer Jin Wu wrote on Facebook about the experience, saying he arranged to meet the console’s seller in person and called to verify the purchase, according to newsnationnow.com.

However, Wu was met by a woman’s voice on the phone. She did not sound like a gamer, he said, adding that the “price is also the cheapest to find on the day.”

The PlayStation 5 went on sale last month and is one of the most sought after gifts this Christmas, according to CBS News.

“Demand was so high for the PlayStation 5, which went on sale on November 12, that it caused Walmart’s website to slow and show error messages to some shoppers. When Walmart restocked the devices on November 25, the PlayStation 5s sold out within minutes,” the report stated.

In a tweet, the company thanked gamers for “making the PS5 launch [their] biggest console launch ever”:

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

When he went to buy the gaming console in person, Wu said it was a middle-aged man who appeared.

“You could tell that he definitely played video games, just with a single look,” he recalled.

The seller’s wife apparently did not approve of her husband spending so much time playing video games, so when he bought the PlayStation, he told her it was an air purifier.

However, when a rat reportedly died in their home and the fake air purifier was unable to mask the odor, it was game over for the woman’s husband.

“It’s my wife who wants to sell it,” the man explained, according to Wu’s Facebook post.

“I went silent after seeing the look in his eyes. I could feel his pain,” Wu continued, adding that it “seems like women can still tell the difference between a PS5 console and an air purifier.”