Retail Sales Slump as Covid and Lockdowns Hit Holiday Shopping

American consumers held back on purchases in November and October as the surging coronavirus infections and renewed restrictions on businesses limited early holiday shopping.

U.S. consumer spending fell 1.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted $546.5 billion in November, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists had expected a much shallower decline of just three-tenths of a percent.

The data released Friday also showed the recovery in spending as the economy reopened snapped earlier with a decline of one-tenth of a percent in October to $552.5 billion. Initially, October had been reported as the sixth consecutive monthly gain.

Excluding vehicles and gasoline, retail sales were expected to tick up two-tenths of a point in November. Instead, they fell by eight-tenths to $398.6 billion. The prior month was revised to show a one-tenth of a point decline instead of the two-tenths gain initially reported.

In other words, retail sales fell by more than expected from a lower starting place than previously thought.

The U.S. government uses what is termed the control group—which excludes receipts from auto dealers, building-materials retailers, gas stations, office supply stores, mobile homes, and tobacco stores—to calculate economic growth. Economists forecast a one-tenth of a percent rise but on Wednesday the data showed a 0.5 percent decline. October’s control group figure was revised down to a 0.1 percent decline from the initial report of 0.2 percent growth. The worse-than-expected November figure and October revision will likely trigger downgrades in fourth-quarter GDP estimates.

Compared with a year ago, overall retail sales are up 4.1 percent. Year to date, retail sales are up three-tenths of a percentage point compared with the first 11 months of 2019, to $5.641 trillion.