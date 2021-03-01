Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) overruled calls from progressive democrats on Monday to override the Senate’s parliamentarian and include a minimum wage hike in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Durbin said Democrats should instead look for another piece of legislation to use as a vehicle for trying to increase the minimum wage. “I don’t think that’s going to work. I hope that we think very seriously about dealing with the minimum wage in a different venue,” he said.

Durbin’s decision to support the parliamentarian over the loudest part of the Democrat Party is the lastest sign $15 minimum wage hike will not be included in President Joe Biden’s Coronavirus package, which only allocates nine percent of the bill’s expenditure towards Coronavirus vaccinations.

House progressives and outside groups have urged Democrats to put Harris in the chair presiding over the Senate and ignore advice from the parliamentarian.