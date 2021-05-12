Chick-fil-A Limits Sauces per Order Due to Shortage

Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it gives out per order due to a limited amount of sauces in stock.

The fast-food chain said Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues had caused a “shortage of select items” that the chain serves, including sauces.

To meet customer demand, Chick-fil-A is limiting customers to one dipping sauce per item ordered at many of its 2,600 locations across the U.S.

“We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.

Although their sauce supply is limited, there is still plenty of chicken to go around at Chick-fil-A. The company has not been affected by the chicken shortage that other companies have been experiencing.

The supply chain shortages at Chick-fil-A come as certain areas of the country face gasoline shortages due to the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.