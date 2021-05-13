Watch: DHS Mayorkas Defends Open Border Policies

President Joe Biden’s border security chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, is testifying at a Senate hearing about his loose border policies, which are allowing many migrants — and drug shipments — into the United States via multiple loopholes in border law.

The hearing is being held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs.

Democrats are trying to focus the hearing on migrant children, with the topic of “DHS Actions to Address Unaccompanied Minors at the Southern Border.”

Democrats want to focus the border debate on “children” because that frame helps Biden keep the support of swing-voting women.

That focus on children allows Democrats and supporting media to ignore the role of the cartels, the harm done to migrants and their home countries, and the damage done to American wages and families.

The senior Republican on the panel is Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).