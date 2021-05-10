Biden Spending $9 Billion to Import the Children of Illegal Migrants

President Joe Biden’s deputies will spend almost $9 billion by October to import the left-behind children of illegal migrants who are already working in the United States, according to an agency briefing posted by the New York Times.

“Current projections show [a] preliminary budget estimate of $8.6b for FY21,” said the briefing for officials in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The briefing said the administration is shifting almost $2 billion in taxpayers’ funds from congressional-approved accounts to pay for Biden’s importation program.

“For those states that are harmed by this (i.e., all of them, border states the worst), their [Attornies General] can sue to stop the reprogramming,” according to Ken Cuccinelli, who worked as the top deputy in the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump.

“The reprogramming is so massive that I cannot imagine that it falls within the boundaries of the law,” he told Breitbart.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) are the top Republicans on the panels overseeing federal spending at HHS and the Department of Homeland Security. Their offices did not respond to emails from Breitbart News.

The agency report provides a daily update on the administration’s top priority effort to admit, process, and release the coyote-delivered teenagers and children, euphemistically dubbed as “Unaccompanied Alien Children” or UACs.

With 21,000 youths and children in the pipeline — plus thousands more on the way — federal spending is on track to create a $4 billion budget hole at HHS by July. Thousands of youths and children have already been released to so-called “sponsors” in the United States.

The briefing warned:

With existing resources, a shortfall (of 366m) occurs in May and grows quickly through July with an overall project shortfall in excess of $4 billion … OMB approved an additional transfer from HHS resources to the UC [UAC] programing the amount of $850 million this week. This funding is not reflecting in this morning balance — will be added once [the] execution process is complete. There may be [an] additional $846.5 million available in future weeks. This will mitigate but not fully resolve the project budget shortfall.

The briefing does mention the extra spending by Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s chief of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which first collects the youths and children from the cartel-backed coyotes.

Since January, roughly 50,000 youths and children have been accepted at the border by the government-run program, which replaced President Donald Trump’s policy of flying the youths and children back to their homes in Central America.

These youths and children are an economic stimulus for Biden’s business donors because they inflate rents and because they stimulate federal, state, and local spending — for example, on K-12 education programs. Also, most of the arrivals are actually older teenage boys, many of whom will take jobs at low wages to repay their smuggling debts and to support relatives in Central American countries.

Biden’s delivery of the incoming youths and children also helps to keep their illegal migrant parents in the United States amid pressure from their distant families to return home. For example, a New York Times May 6 report noted 51 percent of the UACs released in the prior week were handed over to parents or step-parents. Another 38 percent were handed over to immediate relatives, some of whom may have been fronting for nearby illegal migrant parents who declined to come forward.

DHS Mayorkas' "top priority" is helping economic migrants move back into the US after getting deported.

But not protecting Americans' national labor market.

IOW, Extraction MIgration above all else. https://t.co/rcB7YZLetS — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) May 4, 2021

The massive scale of the transnational family separations has been caused by the federal government’s partial enforcement of the nation’s popular immigration laws. The lax policy allowed millions of single adults to migrate to jobs in the United States, usually leaving their spouses and families far behind.

On April 30, the Dallas News reported an interview with Carlos Joaquin, a Guatemalan migrant who has worked lower-wage jobs for 80-hours per week to pay off his debts to the coyote smugglers:

He’s at a breaking point. Torn to pieces, he said. “My family needs me,” he said recently over chicken tacos and a bottled Coke. “But my friends here tell me to hold on because the economy is about to boom; that I should just pay a coyote to bring my children and reunite with them because I may not be going home, not for a while.” … His two children back home in Guatemala, a boy and a girl, now live with his mother. His wife left him for another man after becoming lonely and depressed. He says she all but abandoned him and his children, and only reaches out to the family when she needs money. “The hardest part is when I talk to my kids and they seem distant, sometimes rebellious, and treat me as though I’m a stranger,” Joaquin said. “They are becoming rebels without a father. Imagine what they think of me? Some stranger in some faraway land who claims to be their father, the one who broke his family apart and abandoned them.”

A May 9 report by the New York Times showed how a 2014 Guatemalan migrant, Ana Paredes, hired a coyote to deliver her third child to Biden’s agencies.

“In 2019, she managed to put together $15,000 to send for her oldest children, Kimberly, 15, and Yeison, 13,” the New York Times reported. This year, encouraged by Biden’s election, she paid to have her third child — Melissa — delivered by a coyote alongside a group of relatives:

[Melisssa’s] arrival on April 2 marked the end of a 2,500-mile journey that began in Guatemala in February, progressed over land through Mexico and then ended in a hazardous raft trip across the Rio Grande into Texas. She spent several weeks in a government-contracted group home before being allowed to join her mother and two older siblings in California.

The coyotes trained their customers’ children to lie during interviews with Biden’s border agents:

Once [delivered by coyotes to] U.S. soil, she was to distance herself from her relatives and surrender to Border Patrol agents. She was to say, “I came alone — I don’t know any of the migrants.” If asked whether she had family in the United States, she was to share her mother’s name, the city where she lived and her cellphone number, which she had memorized. … Melissa remembered her mother’s phone number, and an [U.S.] agent called Ms. Paredes in Oxnard to inform her that her child was safe. It was March 4.

The New York Times did not mention that the mother’s illegal work in the United States helps cut Americans’ blue-collar wages and raise their housing costs.

Nor did the article mention the impact on the local school for American kids, nor the damaging impact on Guatemala’s economic and political development.

The federal delivery of children to illegal migrants has been an open secret in Washington D.C. for at least six years. The secret cooperation with the coyotes and the cartels stopped when President Donald Trump used his emergency authority to send the migrants home when they arrived at the border.

“We’re complicit as a nation in human trafficking,” Sen. Lindsay Graham said at a March 26 press conference in Texas with 17 other GOP Senators. He continued:

What did we learn last night? There’s a trail on our side of the border with markers placed by the federal government to show illegal immigrants where to go. [We learned] that we’re transporting people — who pay [coyotes] to get here — the last mile with your taxpayer dollar.

However, reporters in the establishment media do not c0onnect the dots.

“The so-called [mainstream media] is supportive of this radical agenda, that’s why they ignore it by simply not reporting the massive scale of human trafficking in which our own government is engaged,” Cuccinelli said.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, intra-Democratic, rational, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

The voter opposition to elite-backed economic migration coexists with support for legal immigrants and some sympathy for illegal migrants. But only a minority of Americans — mostly leftists — embrace the many skewed polls and articles pushing the 1950’s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

The deep public opposition to labor migration is built on the widespread recognition that legal and illegal migration moves money away from most Americans’ pocketbooks and families.

Migration moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to investors, from technology to stoop labor, from red states to blue states, and from the central states to the coastal states such as New York.