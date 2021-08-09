Joe Biden’s Deputies Promise Border Crackdown — Plus More Pathways

President Joe Biden’s border officials are now declaring a crackdown on illegal migrants after choosing to admit roughly 700,000 economic migrants in seven months across the Mexican border.

“Any single adult who is apprehended along the Southwest border who has previously been apprehended and deported under Title 8 will be referred to prosecution,” said Manuel Padilla, chief of the U.S. Border Patrol’s operations directorate, said in the State Department’s Friday press conference.

If implemented, the policy would be a big but cosmetic shift in the welcome policy set by homeland security chief Alejandro Mayorkas. Currently, Mayorkas sends caught migrants back to Mexico so they can rest and try again. On July 11, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported:

Nearly everyone interviewed by the San Diego Union-Tribune shortly after being expelled to Tijuana said that they had tried crossing the border three or more times in recent weeks in hopes of getting in. One man, who declined to be identified, said he’d lost count of how many times he tried. He tossed out a guess — 30.

Whatever the words, the actual impact of a promised crackdown will be measurable by early September when officials release the migration numbers for August. But the early results show little change.

For example, the administration made only three repatriation flights — with a total of roughly 300 people — back to Central American from July 30 to August 6. During that same period, roughly 40,000 people arrived at the border, and roughly 15,000 were admitted, according to media reports. That numbers suggest the administration’s crackdown is admitting to 50 migrants for each one they repatriate.

Under President Joe Biden, Mayorkas and his pro-migration deputies at the Department of Homeland Security have repeatedly misled Americans and have used their power to shape media coverage and to distort public understanding of the massive migration they have invited into the United States.

They have also opened up many new semi-legal loopholes in the nation’s borders. For example, Mayorkas recently declared that the six million Venezuelans who fled their home country for refuges in South America can now get U.S. residency and a work permit if they reach the United States by September 2022. Mayorkas has also offered work permits to 100,000 economic migrants from Haiti and to people from Hong Kong.

Moreover, Padilla repeated the administration’s policy of creating migration pathways — regardless of how many illegal migrants are deported from the border — alongside the 1 million people legally admitted by Congress each year:

Developing a just, orderly, and humane immigration system includes expanding the legal pathways of the United States and also discouraging irregular migration. Quite simply, what we want to discourage is irregular migration. Asylum and other avenues of legal migration must be readily available to those in need.

But there is some evidence that the administration will impose a crackdown, even if only for TV audiences and for domestic political advantage.

For example, the promised crackdown comes as migration continues to rise in the summer months of July and August when migrant inflow had dropped in prior years, and as Biden’s migration polls continued to drop.

Confusion seems to be the common unifying theme defining Biden’s attempts to close the porous Mexican border.

Further, a growing bulge of many African and Asian migrants are working their way north through Central America — and are being watched by millions of others who have yet to decide if the border will be open for them.

Moreover, the announcements were made by career officials, not by the pro-migrati0n staff installed by the pro-migration secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

So far, Mayorkas has blocked very few of the global migrants at the border and has also sent very few of them home, encouraging millions of other potential migrants in South America, Asia, Africa, and India.

But even if the administration deports single adult migrants back to their homelands, Padilla left open many loopholes for other economic migrants to walk through Mayorkas’ border.

For example, Padilla said, “Anyone who does not have a legal basis under US law to be in the United States will be returned to their home countries and will not be allowed to stay here.” But an unlimited number of migrants can easily claim “a legal basis” by simply asking for asylum,” or by having a plausible claim to be aged 17 or younger.

Padilla also included the “legal basis” loophole when promising the repatriation of the mothers with children who are trying to join their illegal-migrant spouses who are now working in U.S. jobs:

Additionally, certain recently arrived families who cannot be deported or removed under Title 42, and who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States, are subject to expedited deportation to their home country under the verification program. electronic nationality. Expedited deportation flights for certain families began on July 30 of this year. These flights have departed to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, and these regular flights continue every week.

The Cuban-born Mayorkas is an immigration zealot who grew up, graduated, and worked in California as a prosecutor during the 1990s. Business groups back up his support for migration.

Overall, investors and business coalitions want to import more migrants — even impoverished, ill, aging, or criminal migrants — because the migrants spike consumer sales, boost rental rates, cut wages, minimize management hassles, and so raise profits and stock values. The migrants also serve as clients for Democrat-run welfare agencies, and eventually, as voters for Democratic candidates.

But migration damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, raises their rents, curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, and fractures their open-minded, equality-promoting civic culture.

Amid Mayorkas’ inflow of migrants, the “median weekly earnings of the nation’s 113.6 million full-time wage and salary workers were $990 in the second quarter of 2021 … 1.2 percent lower than a year earlier,” Breitbart reported July 16.

The economic extraction of valuable consumers, renters, and workers from poor countries also helps move wealth — and social status — from heartland red states to the coastal blue states. The extraction policy also helps move wealth and status from GOP rural districts to Democrat cities within each state.

In general, legal and illegal migration moves wealth from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to investors, from technology to stoop labor.