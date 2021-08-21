California Judge Overturns Prop 22 on ‘Gig’ Workers, Defying 58% of Voters

A California judge Friday overturned Proposition 22, a 2020 ballot initiative that freed workers in the “gig” economy to continue to operate as independent contractors, rather than forcing them to be classified as employees under AB 5 of 2019.

The Wall Street Journal noted: “Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch said in Friday’s ruling that Proposition 22 limits the state legislature’s authority and its ability to pass future legislation, which is unconstitutional.”

Unions were delighted, according to the Los Angeles Times, while ride-sharing companies vowed to appeal the ruling:

“They tried to boost their profits by undermining democracy and the state Constitution,” said Bob Schoonover, president of SEIU California State Council, in applauding the ruling. “For two years, drivers have been saying that democracy cannot be bought. And today’s decision shows they were right.” … Geoff Vetter, a spokesman for the Protect App-Based Drivers & Services coalition, formed by the companies to lead the pro-Proposition 22 campaign last year, called the decision “outrageous” and “an affront to the overwhelming majority of California voters who passed Prop. 22.”

Prop 22 passed with 58% of the vote. It was one of several ballot initiatives on which the left lost in California.

Advocates for AB 5, and opponents of Prop 22, said that ride-sharing companies exploited workers and prevented them from unionizing. Opponents of AB 5, and advocates of Prop 22, said that the new legislation limited workers’ freedom and led to layoffs at several companies.

