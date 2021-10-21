Federal Reserve: Vaccine Mandates Hurting Employment, Exasperating Supply Chain Crisis

People ride on a tour boat beneath cargo containers stacked on a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles, the nation’s busiest container port, on October 15, 2021 in San Pedro, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Wendell Husebø

Vaccine mandates are hurting economic employment, which has resulted in exasperating President Biden’s supply chain crisis, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

“Firms reported high turnover, as workers left for other jobs or retired. Child-care issues and vaccine mandates were widely cited as contributing to the problem, along with COVID-related absences,” the Fed stated in the so-called “Beige Book.”

Biden mandated in September all companies with more than 100 employees must force their employees to become vaccinated or submit to cumbersome coronavirus testing. Though the mandate has not gone into effect, some companies have started to compel their employees to become vaccinated at the risk losing their jobs.

Such as been the case for Southwest Airlines, for example. But the airline reversed the policy this week presumably due to a lawsuit by Southwest employees over the mandate.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded in Victorville, California. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

However, not all employees of large companies have won out over their employer’s mandate. “Thousands of police officers and firefighters in cities like Chicago and Baltimore are also at risk of losing their jobs in the coming days under mandates that require them to report their vaccination status or submit to regular coronavirus testing,” Reuters reported Tuesday.

Chicago police and firefighters salute as the body of slain Chicago police officer Ella French is carried into the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Law enforcement officers in Washington state have also met the same fate as those in Chicago. “Washington State Patrol announced 127 of its employees have separated from employment due to the mandate,” Fox 13 in Seattle reported Wednesday.

Companies and organizations that are firing their employees over Biden’s mandate, set to go into effect in December, are also adding to the supply chain crisis.

Partner of West Monroe’s Operations Excellence, Jeremy Tancredi, told SupplyChainDive.com that Biden’s mandate could have “an undesirable impact” on warehouse workers, among other sectors.

“It is almost impossible to find workers,” Tancredi explained. “We know we have a lot of clients who are running north of 50% temp labor right now, which is just a crazy high number.”

President Joe Biden leans forward as he talkss to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The supply chain crisis has caused prices to increase for consumers. Economic reports indicate food costs have greatly risen since 2020, with meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increasing by 10.5 percent. The food shortage is driven by the supply chain crisis, which may be caused by a lack of truckers to carry away freight from shipping ports.

Young woman in medical mask and empty shelves in supermarket

The full ports are preventing ships from offloading their cargo, further delaying their return voyage to areas of the world such as Asia to pick up more freight. But even if there were enough truck drivers to move the freight to storage facilities, warehouses are full and becoming increasingly more costly.

As the supply chain crisis is impacting American families and workers who are struggling to overcome the increase in food prices, bare hardware shelves, and a lack of emergency medical supplies, Biden is looking to reduce the crisis to improve his economic polling numbers.

A Wednesday poll revealed 26 percent of American voters say Biden is responsible for the rising inflation, and 41 percent of Democrats agree that inflation is a result of Biden’s failed policies. Sixty-one percent of independents and 85 percent of Republican voters believe the same. Overall, only 17 percent strongly approved of Biden’s economic record.

