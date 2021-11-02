AP Poll: Economy is Top Issue for Virginia Voters

Virginia voters ranked the economy as the top issue facing the state as they cast their ballots in the race for governor, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press.

Thirty-four percent of voters say the economy said the economy and jobs is the most important issue, followed by Covid-19 at 17 percent and education at 14 percent.

Health care (7%), climate change (7%), racism (5%), immigration (5%), abortion (5%) and law enforcement (4%) were all lower-tier issues, the AP said.

Virginia has an employment rate of 3.8 percent, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than a year ago. It is elevated, however, compared with the prepandemic level of 2.5 percent in February 2020.

Fifty-six percent of voters said the state’s economy is in good shape, according to the AP. Forty-four percent said conditions are poor.

Eighteen percent said their household financial situation was getting worse. Sixteen percent said it was getting better. Around two-thirds said their situation was holding steady.

