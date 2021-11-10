Bidenflation for Breakfast: Milk, Cereal, Bacon, Eggs, Muffins, Juice, and Coffee Prices Soar

Getting the day started is getting more expensive thanks to soaring inflation.

Prices of nearly all breakfast foods are up sharply compared with a year ago, data from the Department of Labor showed Wednesday. Overall, the food at home inflation index was up 5.4 percent compared with a year ago after rising one percent in October from September.

Here are some of the big price hikes that are straining family budgets at breakfast.

Breakfast cereals prices jumped 3.3 percent in October and are up 4.3 percent compared with a year ago.

prices jumped 3.3 percent in October and are up compared with a year ago. Whole milk prices are up 5.8 percent compared with a year ago even after slipped three-tenths of a percent in October.

prices are up compared with a year ago even after slipped three-tenths of a percent in October. Eggs prices ticked down one-tenth of a percent in October but are up 11.6 percent year-over-year.

prices ticked down one-tenth of a percent in October but are up year-over-year. Bacon prices rose two percent in October and are up 20.2 percent annually.

prices rose two percent in October and are up annually. Breakfast sausage prices are up 8.3 percent for the year after rising 2.7 percent in October.

prices are up for the year after rising 2.7 percent in October. Muffins and biscuits prices are up 4.8 percent compared with a year ago after declining one-tenth of a percentage point in October.

prices are up compared with a year ago after declining one-tenth of a percentage point in October. Fresh Juice prices climbed 0.7 percent in October and are up 4 percent for the year.

prices climbed 0.7 percent in October and are up for the year. Frozen Juice prices jumped two percent in October and are up 3.1 percent annually.

prices jumped two percent in October and are up annually. Roasted Coffee prices are up 5.6 percent annually after a 2.1 percent rise in October.

prices are up annually after a 2.1 percent rise in October. Fresh Fruit prices actually fell 0.9 percent in October but are still up 3.9 percent compared with last year.

prices actually fell 0.9 percent in October but are still up compared with last year. Apples have soared in price this fall, apple-picking season, and are now up 6.7 percent on the year.

have soared in price this fall, apple-picking season, and are now up on the year. Peanut Butter prices are up 6 percent annually.

prices are up annually. Baby food prices are up 7.9 percent annually.

Almost every category of food is up in price compared with last year. The widespread aspects of these hikes in food prices makes it harder on families because it means there is less room to substitute for cheaper items.

The only two exceptions in the topline categories tracked by CPI: prices of frozen vegetables are down three-tenths of a percentage point and lettuce is down 0.6 tenths,