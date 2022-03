Kids hungry for breakfast? It’s going to cost you.

The price of breakfast cereals has soared over the past year, according to data the Department of Labor released Thursday.

The cost of cereals in February increased 7.4 percent compared to 12 months ago. The price rose 1.1 percent in January alone, a mind-blowing jump for a single month.

Overall, the prices rose 7.9 percent compared to a year ago, a 40-year record high.