Running Hot: Children’s Shoe Prices Up 10.3%

Do the kids need new shoes?

It’s going to cost American families a lot more to buy shoes for boys and girls. Prices of children’s shoes are up 10.3 percent compared with a year ago, according to data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

And they are still rising rapidly. Prices jumped 2.5 percent in February and 2.4 percent in January compared with the prior months.

Prices overall rose 7.9 percent, the Department of Labor said. That’s the worst inflation in 40 years.