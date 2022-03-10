If the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and soaring inflation have you stressed and thinking about seeking solace with a furry companion, get ready to experience some sticker shock.

The price of household pets, pet supplies, and accessories have ballooned over the past year, according to data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

The cost of pets and related items in February increased 7.5 percent compared with 12 months ago. The price has risen 2.3 percent since January.

Prices of pet services–like a trip to the veterinarian–are up 5.8 percent.

Overall, the prices rose 7.9 percent compared with a year ago, a 40-year-high record high.