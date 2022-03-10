It isn’t just getting more expensive to put food on the kitchen table. It’s getting costlier to just get a kitchen table to begin with.

The prices of living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture have risen 19.3 percent over the past year, according to data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

The price has decreased 0.2 percent since January.

Overall, prices are up 7.9 percent compared with a year ago, a 40-year record high.