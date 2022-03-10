President Biden has sidelined voters’ greatest concerns to his fourth priority, a Thursday Navigator Survey revealed.
A majority–52 percent–of voters believed that jobs and the economy are the greatest issues facing the nation. But only 30 percent said they think Biden is focusing on those issues.
Instead, has Biden has focused on the pandemic, national security, and climate change as his top priorities, outranking jobs, inflation, and the economy, according to the poll.
The poll showed voters most care about jobs, the economy, national security, inflation, immigration, and the pandemic – in that order.
The poll is significant because it reveals the disconnect between the elites in the Democrat Party and American workers, who are feeling the pain of 40-year-high inflation and record-setting gas prices.
On Thursday, inflation continued to rage. Breitbart News reported:
The Department of Labor said that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.9 percent compared with a year ago. Prices were up 0.8 percent compared with the prior month.
This is the ninth straight month of inflation above 5 percent. Prices rose at an annual rate of 7.5 percent in January, jumping 0.6 percent from December.
Economists had forecast CPI to rise by 0.7 percent for the month and 7.8 percent compared with a year ago.
Gas and diesel prices, too, continued to soar to record highs.
Price increases over last year (CPI report)
Used Cars: +41.2%
Gasoline: +38.0%
Gas Utilities: +23.8%
Meats/Fish/Eggs: +13.0%
New Cars: +12.4%
Electricity: +9.0%
Food at home: +8.6%
Overall CPI: +7.9%
Food away from home: +6.8%
Apparel: +6.6%
Transportation: +6.6%
Shelter: +4.7%
— Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) March 10, 2022
Increasing 12 cents overnight, a gallon of diesel fuel will now cost truck drivers $5.058, an increase of $1.691 compared to last month, according to AAA. Gas also increased six cents overnight. The price of gas is now $4.318, a 59-cent increase from last week, according to AAA.
Instead of taking responsibility for the fuel price increases, the Biden administration blamed Putin.
“It’s going to go up, ” Biden said Tuesday about the price of gas. “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible,” he claimed.
The poll sampled 1,000 voters from March 3-7, 2022.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.