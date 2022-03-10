President Biden has sidelined voters’ greatest concerns to his fourth priority, a Thursday Navigator Survey revealed.

A majority–52 percent–of voters believed that jobs and the economy are the greatest issues facing the nation. But only 30 percent said they think Biden is focusing on those issues.

Instead, has Biden has focused on the pandemic, national security, and climate change as his top priorities, outranking jobs, inflation, and the economy, according to the poll.

The poll showed voters most care about jobs, the economy, national security, inflation, immigration, and the pandemic – in that order.

The poll is significant because it reveals the disconnect between the elites in the Democrat Party and American workers, who are feeling the pain of 40-year-high inflation and record-setting gas prices.

On Thursday, inflation continued to rage. Breitbart News reported: