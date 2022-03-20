Report: Diesel Inches Towards $7 per Gallon in L.A.

Diesel fuel prices in at least one Los Angeles gas station are inching closer to $7.00 a gallon as sky-high gas prices have strained working-class families for weeks.

Fox news correspondent Matt Finn tweeted an image from a Los Angeles gas station on Friday, showing the cost of diesel at $6.89 per gallon. Regular gas was priced at $6.39, while plus and supreme prices were set at $6.59 and $6.79.

The diesel price exceeded both the Los Angeles-Long Beach metro-area averages and California averages on Sunday, calculated by the American Automobile Association (AAA). As of Sunday, the average price for a gallon of diesel in the L.A. and Long Beach area registered at $6.25 per gallon. A month ago, it averaged $5.04 a gallon. State-wide, diesel hovered around $6.25 per gallon Sunday.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of diesel averaged at $5.04, while a gallon of regular stood at about $4.25 per gallon, AAA reported. Both averages on Sunday were just cents lower than their all-time highs, which were both set on March 11 when diesel averaged 5.13 per gallon and regular hovered around $4.33 per gallon. March 11 was the fifth consecutive day that the price of regular gas broke the national record, Breitbart News noted.

A recent poll from Rasmussen Reports found that “81% of American Adults say rising gasoline prices are a serious problem for their personal budget, including 56% who say higher gas prices are a Very Serious problem.” Just 18 percent of Americans said they don’t consider the price increases a “serious problem.”

“Has the rising price of gasoline caused you to reduce spending on other purchases or activities,” the poll asked participants. Sixty-one percent of respondents said yes, while just thirty-five percent said no.

The poll sampled 1000 American adults from March 9-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

While the Biden administration has repeatedly blamed Russia for the sky-high prices, Americans have been holding the president responsible at the pump by posting stickers of the president captioned “I Did That!” at gas pumps throughout the country, Breitbart News reported.