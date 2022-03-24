A majority of voters in the United States support the federal government opening up public lands for oil drilling as one method of reducing the skyrocketing price of gas, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Fifty-six percent of the respondents said they support the federal government opening up public lands for oil drilling to hopefully reduce the price of gas. Of those respondents, 32 percent of the respondents strongly support this move.

Only 30 percent oppose the federal government opening up public lands for oil drilling as a way to reduce the price of gas, and 14 percent have no opinion on the topic.

Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed over the last year under President Joe Biden’s leadership, and oil companies have had many problems domestically as the administration has taken aim at American energy independence. As the Biden administration pushes a world that doesn’t use oil, it makes oil investment scarcer and the country more reliant on foreign oil.

This is due to the Biden administration canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, suspending oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, halting federal support for oil and gas projects overseas, and suspending oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

In fact, the Biden administration has tried to blame everyone but themselves, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has even coined the term “Putin’s price hikes.”

The poll also found that a majority (64 percent) of the respondents said they support the federal government releasing some of the oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), compared to the 19 percent who oppose it.

But an overwhelming majority of respondents support a temporary break from paying federal and state gas tax as a method of reducing the skyrocketing prices. Seventy-three percent support allowing a temporary break from having to pay the federal gas tax, while only 14 percent oppose it. And 72 percent support a temporary break in the state gas tax, while only 15 percent oppose.

The recent poll from Morning Consult/Politico was conducted from March 18 to 20 and surveyed 2,005 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus two percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.