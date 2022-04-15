A church in Lynchburg, Virginia, is reaching out to community members struggling with high prices at the gas pump.

Shekijah Preparation Assembly planned to hand out 100 $25 Marathon gift cards Saturday and shared the announcement on its social media page this week, WSET reported.

THIS Saturday from 10:30a-11:30am.We are giving away gas cards to the Community. Come by the church while supplies last. #lynchburgevents Posted by Shekijah Preparation Assembly on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

According to Bishop Terence Sykes, the church has always been ready to assist its neighbors.

“We have people who come from the community, we have people who have been in all kinds of situations, and anytime we can find a way to help them, that’s what we try to do,” he explained.

Meanwhile, more than one-third of Americans said they were forced to cut groceries to afford gas as prices rose, a recent Quinnipiac University survey found.

Sykes’ wife and co-pastor, Sheree Sykes, explained the reasoning behind their efforts to help anyone who was hurting.

“When Jesus was here, whenever he saw a need, he had compassion. So, it’s kind of instant, if you are filled with the Spirit and the love of God it’s just instant. If you see a need, you want to do something. So, we just want to do something,” she noted, adding that God impressed upon her heart to take action.

“I’m always interested in trying to give what we have back into the community, into the lives of others, to do things to show love,” Sheree explained.

In addition, the Dare to Imagine Church hosted its own gas giveaway event at Oxford Circle in Philadelphia on Wednesday, CBS Philly reported.

“Long lines formed at the gas station as the church gave away more than $4,000 worth of free gas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” the outlet said.

Aerial video footage showed cars lined up for the event and the church said, “We dare to bless others!”

Thank you FOX29! We dare to bless others! #daretoimagine Posted by Dare to Imagine Church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Church leaders offered drivers $30 of gas on a first come, first serve basis and planned to do the same thing again next month to continue helping members of the community.