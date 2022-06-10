Energy Prices Soar: Electricity 12%, Gasoline 48%, Firewood 28%

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Energy prices soared to a massive high Friday, as President Biden’s war on American energy continues.

The price of electricity has increased 12 percent and gasoline has increased over 48 percent in the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The national average for gas per gallon on Friday also reached a thirteenth consecutive record high of over $5.00 per gallon.

President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California, June 9, 2022. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Propane, along with kerosene and firewood, increased 28 percent. Utility (piped) gas service has also increased over 30 percent.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on the US President’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

Energy prices have increased as Biden has waged a war on American energy. Biden has driven up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halted drilling on public lands, and canceled the Keystone pipeline. Instead, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen blamed coronavirus and the Ukrainian war for the price spikes.

