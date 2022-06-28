The website for the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistical and analytical agency within the U.S. Department of Energy, admitted on Monday that a “voltage irregularity” caused hardware failure on parts of the agency’s processing servers, ultimately affecting its ability to release data since June 17.

The EIA said on Monday that it would not be releasing an update for gasoline and diesel fuel data on Monday due to hardware failures that had persisted for ten days at the time. The agency noted that it is “still in the process of system restoration.”

The agency added that the “voltage irregularity,” which the EIA found on Friday, June 17, had “caused hardware failures on two of our main processing servers.” At the time, the issue prevented the agency from processing and releasing several reports at the time and has continued to affect the agency’s ability to release any data this week.

“We have replaced the affected hardware and are in the process of transferring data from our back-up systems to new servers,” the EIA explained. “Once the data transfer is complete, we will perform quality checks to ensure data integrity before releasing any reports and associated data.”

The agency’s website noted that it “will continue to provide timely updates as we bring our systems back online and will share a schedule for our product releases as soon as possible,” adding that it has still been able to collect data during the outage despite not being able to release it.

Once the agency is able to release data again, it “will release the data that was scheduled for publication last week, including our U.S. average gasoline and diesel prices for June 20, 2022.” EIA added, “We apologize for the inconvenience of this delay, and we are doing everything we can to fully resume our data releases as quickly as possible.”

