Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in FoxBusiness that the so-called Inflation Reduction Act promises to create particular hardships for small businesses and should be blocked by moderate, vulnerable House Democrats:

Inflation continues to hover near a 41-year high. The Labor Department announced Wednesday that consumer prices rose by 8.5% over the last year. Last Friday, the monthly jobs report indicated that average wages grew by 5.2%, meaning inflation is increasing by nearly two-thirds faster than earnings. Americans are suffering from a Biden pay cut of declining real wages while the economy is in recession.

The misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which Senate Democrats passed Sunday, would only fuel this inflationary fire. It would spend $433 billion on Democrats’ climate and healthcare projects, including extending expanded ObamaCare subsidies that will inflate health care premiums. It would also increase taxes on businesses, including small businesses, by more than $500 billion. These new costs would make it harder for them to expand and increase supply to bring down prices.

. . .

The bill also threatens small businesses by doubling the size of the IRS. This expansion will empower the agency to subject small businesses to endless burdensome audits. Since small companies generally don’t have tax lawyers and accountants on staff, they will often be forced to settle with the IRS even if they have done no wrong. The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation indicates between 78% to 90% of the funds generated from under-reported income would come from those earning less than $200,000 a year.