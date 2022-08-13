J.D. Vance, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, released a statement Friday night hammering Democrat Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan for rubber stamping President Joe Biden’s far-left spending spree.

Following the vote in the House of Representatives, where Ryan currently serves, to pass the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which would not reduce inflation, but, instead, would spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate change and Obamacare programs, Vance said, “Tax Hike Tim’s vote today is a stab in the back to every Ohioan.”

By rubber stamping Biden’s “leftist schemes,” Ryan caused a tax hike on domestic manufacturing and a tax hike on low- and middle income Americans, Vance said.

In addition, it will be responsible for “doubling of the size of the IRS through $80 billion in new funding and 87,000 new agents, a radical expansion which will empower the IRS to crush the middle class and small business owners,” he explained:

🚨Joe Biden & Tim Ryan's Tax Hike🚨 ❌$17B working class tax hike

❌$155B tax hike on U.S. manufacturing

❌$52B tax hike on small businesses

❌$124B tax hike on American pensions

❌87,000 new IRS agents to harass you Ohio can't afford to have #TaxHikeTim in the Senate #OHSen pic.twitter.com/n7nysMbQhs — JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) August 12, 2022

“He’s a total fraud,” Vance declared in his statement.

“While the IRS targets low- and middle-income Americans, Tim Ryan’s wealthy, liberal allies get tax credits for electric cars that enrich the Chinese,” Vance indicated. “While Americans face the worst inflation we’ve seen in decades, Tim Ryan’s focused on doing what he does best: bowing to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.”

“There is nothing ‘moderate’ or ‘working class’ about Tim Ryan,” he indicated.

Ryan — the one-time failed Democrat presidential hopeful — has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time during his time in the House, and according to ProPublica, he has voted with the speaker not just in the current Congress, but also in the last Congress.

Additionally, the congressman has voted with Biden 100 percent of the time in Congress while he has been the president, according to FiveThirtyEight, which keeps a “tally of how often every member of the House and the Senate votes with or against the president.” Ryan never voted against him.

Breitbart News reported on Thursday that the Republican leadership was whipping voting to ensure no Republicans vote for the bill. Breitbart News added on Friday:

Since the legislation uses budgetary reconciliation, Republicans cannot stop Democrats from passing the bill; however, one senior House Republican staffer explained that they plan on making Democrats “own” the bill, which includes highlighting the deleterious effects of the bill. The legislation would: Allow Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs

Extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies for three years, which would cost $64 billion

Reduce the deficit by $300 billion

Increase taxes while America just entered a recession

Boost funding for the IRS by $80 billion, which would make the agency larger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined

Create hundreds of billions of dollars in green energy slush funds for the federal government to dole out

The bill contains budget gimmicks and fake offsets that mask the true cost of the bill

Interestingly enough, Ryan voted for the bill in person during a time when voting by proxy has come under greater scrutiny, as House Republican Rep. Chip Roy has called the ability to have other members vote on one’s behalf “absurd” and “bullshit.”

Ryan’s voting in person, however, is relevant, as a federal ethics watchdog group recently filed a complaint against him for “abusing” House proxy voting rules by stating in his official capacity he was unable to attend in person due to the “ongoing” pandemic, despite attending in-person campaign events.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.