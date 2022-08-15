Two Thirds of Biden Voters Have a Dim View of U.S. Economy

President Joe Biden’s attempts to talk up the U.S. economy are not convincing many American. Not even his own supporters.

The most recent polling from the Economist and YouGov shows that 66 percent of Biden voters say the economy is either poor or fair. Only five percent say the economy is excellent and 28 percent describe it as good.

Forty-three percent of Biden voters say the state of the economy is fair. Twenty-three percent say it is in poor shape.

Not surprisingly, those who voted for Donald Trump take an even dimmer view of the economy. Seventy-five percent rate the economy as poor.

Thirty-six percent of Biden’s voters say the economy is in a recession now, versus 87 percent of Trump’s voters and 60 percent of the overall public.

Forty-two percent of Biden voters say they have felt the impact of inflation a lot, 53 percent say they have felt the impact a little, and just five percent say they have not felt the effects of higher prices.

Biden voters are not even persuaded the Inflation Reduction Act will work to reduce inflation. Just 24 percent of Biden voters say the law passed on party-line votes by Democrats will decrease inflation. Thirteen percent say it will increase inflation. Thirty-five percent say it will have no effect at all. Twenty-two percent say they are not sure.