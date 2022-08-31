Ford Recalls over 277,000 Trucks, Cars Due to Rear Camera Lens Issue

The Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for 277,040 vehicles due to rear camera lenses becoming cloudy, affecting driver visibility while reversing. Ford, by far, continues to lead all other auto manufacturers in recalls across the country this year.

The recall impacts the 2017-2020 model years of the Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 pickup truck models, plus the Lincoln Continental sedan, which all have a 360-degree camera lens attached, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Degradation of the camera’s anti-reflective lens coating can lead to a foggy or cloudy rearview camera image,” per an NHTSA letter to Ford. If not fixed, the chances of a driver getting into a crash increase due to a lack of visibility while reversing.

The Dearborn-based auto company noted that it had received over 8,000 warranty reports within the U.S. regarding the issue.

Ford will start notifying affected owners on September 12 by mail and will replace the lenses free of charge.

Since the start of 2022, Ford has issued approximately 50 recalls, potentially affecting 7,225,117 vehicles, according to the NHTSA.

Three weeks ago, the Michigan manufacturer issued a similar recall for its 2022 Transit model due to a missing audio control module that produces a faulty rear camera image while reversing.

In June, Ford recalled over 2.9 million Escape, Fusion, Transit Connect, and Edge models from the previous decade due to rollaway issues when parked, Breitbart News reported at the time.

