California Declares ‘Energy Emergency Alert’; Turns to Natural Gas Backup

California officials declared an “Energy Emergency Alert” on Monday as the state ran out of power supplies and was forced to activate four backup plants powered by natural gas.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) had already issued a “Flex Alert” for the fifth day in a row, as the state struggled to keep up with energy demand in a heat wave. But on Monday, officials declared an energy emergency to prevent potential blackouts — and then extended it:

#ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 effective today, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Consumers are strongly urged to cut back on #energy use. pic.twitter.com/tqEBKJSWHB — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 6, 2022

A #ISO Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 has been extended to 9 p.m.. Here are ways you can help prevent rotating #poweroutages: https://t.co/S9gC1WsbvQ — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 6, 2022

Officials encouraged consumers to avoid using unnecessary electric appliances and to refrain from charging electric vehicles — virtually the only passenger vehicles California will allow residents to buy, as of 2035, according to new regulations approved just last month.

Rolling blackouts, thought to be a Third World phenomenon, are a possibility in California due to the state’s rush to renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, and its abandonment of natural gas and nuclear power. Yet renewables cannot meet the state’s basic needs on their own — and have struggled repeatedly during late summer heat waves.

People think California is transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables. In reality, it transitions from renewables to fossil fuels well before the sun sets on even our sunniest days pic.twitter.com/JFmZepwfTQ — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) September 6, 2022

But in a crisis, California still draws on fossil fuels. On Monday, the state activated four temporary electricity generators, powered by natural gas:

This evening, 4 DWR temporary emergency power generators were activated to provide electricity to our statewide energy grid. This is the first time they’re being used as part of an effort to help keep the lights on & keep Californians safe and healthy during this #heatwave. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/i1cqNRemU1 — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) September 6, 2022

At least one former California resident saw an opportunity in California’s energy crisis:

Order a Tesla Powerwall battery for blackout protection! https://t.co/tEE4LDBD78 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Elon Musk, who leads Tesla and SpaceX, has moved to Texas.

