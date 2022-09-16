Consumer Sentiment Inches Up as Inflation Uncertainty Reaches Highest Level Since 1982

Consumer sentiment inched up to its highest point in five months in September but worries about the long term outlook increased.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to 59.5 in first two weeks of September, an improvement from August’s 58.2 reading. Economists had forecast an increase to 59.3.

This is the best reading since April and well above the very grim June score fo 50.

“Personal finance components of the index as well as buying conditions for durables remained at similar, relatively low levels from last month. After the marked improvement in sentiment in August, consumers showed signs of uncertainty over the trajectory of the economy,” the survey’s chief economist, Joanne Hsu, said.

The decline in gasoline prices appears to be boosting consumer sentiment and lowering inflation expectations. Year ahead price level expectations fell to an increase of 4.6 percent, the lowest reading since September of last year. Longer-term expectations also fell.